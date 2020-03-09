Henrico County Public Schools’ survey opens today

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools’ annual survey will be opening today.
The annual survey gives parents a chance to tell leaders how they’re doing, help leaders make important decisions about their child’s future and what improvements can be made.
Parents can look for an official email from the district with the subject “Henrico School Survey 2020”.
The survey takes 15 minutes to complete.
Those who participate will be entered into a drawing for a chrome book, a $50 gas card and Chick-Fil-A coupons.
For more information on the survey, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.