Gyms taking extra precautions to help stop spread of viruses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The YMCA of Greater Richmond is taking the extra steps to help ensure that members stay safe from the spread of coronavirus in their facilities.
This comes as the Virginia Department of Health announced a third positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
Fears of spread are causing people to take precautions: at stores, schools, churches and even the local gym.
“We go by two things: washing and wiping,” said Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, Megan O’Neill.
O’Neill says they’ve been putting more protocols into place to keep members safe, especially because they see about 12,000 to 15,000 individual check-ins per month.
Some of those extra measures include signs around the gym reminding people to ‘wash and wipe,’ and extra focus on cleaning parts of the gym that are frequently touched.
“Everything is being wiped down. Specifically, the parts of the body that a lot of people come into contact with: your doors, your railings, your handles, are all being wiped down daily,” O’Neill said.
She says they also go as far as cleaning the toys in child watch or the pool and encourage members to chip in with those efforts.
“Just being visible in the building that if somebody forgets to wipe down, we’ll either do it or encourage them to go back and wipe the equipment,” she said.
