Forecast: PERFECT Monday weather and another warmer-than-average week

A few showers but nothing too heavy

By Andrew Freiden | March 9, 2020 at 3:57 AM EDT - Updated March 9 at 3:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably warm Monday and Tuesday with temperatures pushing into the low 70s. Shower chances return mid-week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. A perfect outdoor day! Lows in the upper 30s to near 40, highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

