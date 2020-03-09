Forecast: PERFECT Monday weather and another warmer-than-average week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably warm Monday and Tuesday with temperatures pushing into the low 70s. Shower chances return mid-week.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. A perfect outdoor day! Lows in the upper 30s to near 40, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
