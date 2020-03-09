FBI seeks information in 2013 cold case murder of veteran

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI Richmond is seeking information in connection to the murder of an Iraqi War veteran.
Officials said seven years ago on March 9, 2013, 29-year-old Marcus Andrapolis Robinson of Northumberland County, disappeared and was last seen at his parent’s home in Heathsville.
“Investigators believe Marcus drove around the Georgetown area of Heathsville in his white 2006 Lincoln Town car that day, prior to a planned meeting with identified parties on Davis Mill Road in Lancaster County,” a release said.
He has not been seen since.
Robinson’s vehicle was found on March 10 in Northumberland County, fully engulfed in flames.
Investigators found the fire was intentionally set and there was evidence of gunfire inside the car. Robinson was not found at the scene.
Officials consider Robinson a murder victim and believe those responsible disposed of his body.
“Help us resolve this seven-year investigation, and bring some sense of resolution to Marcus’ parents and family members,” a release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or through Tips.FBI.gov; to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office via Crime Stoppers, 804-462-7463; or to the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.
