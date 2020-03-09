Dublin calls off St. Patrick’s Day parade because of coronavirus

DUBLIN (Gray News) – Dublin is canceling its St. Patrick’s Day parade over fears over the spread of coronavirus.
Ireland’s capital is the latest Irish city to scrub the event because of the outbreak.
“Due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak, many upcoming high profile events in #Dublin have been cancelled,” a post to the city’s Twitter account said. “This includes the @stpatricksfest parade.”
Dublin joins cities and towns across the nation that have called off their annual parades, Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE reported.
Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is the largest in the world. Tens of thousands take part in the event with hundreds of thousands of onlookers.
