Deputies: Student arrested after bringing loaded handgun to school

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a student on Monday morning for bringing a handgun to school.
Deputies were called around 11:20 a.m. to Mountain View High School on March 9, after the school resource officer received information that a 14-year-old student had a gun in the school.
Deputies said they found a loaded 40 caliber Taurus handgun inside a gym locker.
The student was detained and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. He is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.
“The arrest follows an incident that occurred on Friday, March 6, 2020, during which the suspect reported being assaulted by three juveniles while walking home. During the altercation, one of the juveniles displayed an airsoft gun,” a release said.
Officials said the student took his parent’s handgun to school for self-protection.
No one was threatened or hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (540) 658-4400.
