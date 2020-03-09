Chesterfield County hosting Shred & E-Cycling Event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be hosting a Shred & E-Cycling Event later this month.
County residents are invited to bring and securely shred their personal papers at no cost.
Residents can bring up to three paper grocery bags full, or up to two small boxes (10 inches by 13 inches by 18 inches).
Computers, laptops, CDs, DVDs, stereos, cell phones and chargers will be recycled for a small fee between $2.50 and $17 depending on the item, size and quantity.
Televisions and computer monitors less than 27 inches will cost $23 to recycle; if those items are 27 inches or larger, a fee of $30 will apply. Hard drives can be shredded for $5.
The event is open to county residents only.
Those attending may be asked to provide proof of residency (a driver’s license, utility bill, etc.) if requested.
Due to the overwhelming attendance from previous shred events, the county has prompted to increase its capacity at the upcoming occasion to better serve residents.
The Shred & E-Cycling Event will take place on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds located on 10300 Courthouse Road.
For more information call 804-748-1297.
