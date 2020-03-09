Armed man shot by police officer in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights police say an armed man refused to comply with their orders and was shot by an officer.
This happened Sunday around 9:00 p.m. at a home on Cedar Creek Lane in Colonial Heights, where police from Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.
Investigators say after a woman came out of the home safely, a man barricaded himself inside and officers saw him through a window holding a rifle.
As officers tried to speak with the man, he opened the front door, holding a rifle and confronted police. Officers gave commands, but he did not comply, leading a Chesterfield officer to fire a single round.
The bullet hit the man, causing him to drop his weapon. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.
Police say he is in critical, but stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation.
