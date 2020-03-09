Americans are saving more

Americans are saving more
If you don't have access to a 401K, or you are self employed experts say an IRA is the best option. (Source: Pexels.com)
By Rachel DePompa | March 9, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT - Updated February 28 at 11:34 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Americans are saving more for retirement--- by putting more of their salaries into 401K accounts.

7.7%-- that’s how much of their salaries Americans stashed away in 2018. It may not seem like much-- buy according to fidelity investments estimates: a 35 year old earning $60,000 a year would save an extra $85,000 by retirement age by increasing a 401K contributions by just 1%.

If your work offers a 401 plan-- invest in it. Try to put upwards of 10% of your salary in.

If that’s too much-- start with 3% and increase it by 1% every year you get a raise.

If you don’t have access to a 401K-- or you are self employed-- an experts say an IRA is the best option. Which you can set up with most brokerages and some banks.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.