VSP investigating fatal crash on I-295 in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that occurred on I-295 in Henrico Sunday morning.
On March 8, around 1:39 a.m., VSP responded to a crash on southbound I-295 at mile marker 18.
VSP’s initial investigation reveals that a 1999 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left lane when the driver ran off road left striking cones that were set up for an advance warning area for a work zone.
The driver then struck a jersey wall and an unoccupied crash cushion truck that was sitting stationary with its lights activated.
Once the Ford F-150 hit the wall, it proceeded to catch on fire.
The driver, unfortunately, died at the scene.
The identification of the driver has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
