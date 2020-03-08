Virginia Women Veterans Week to be held March 15-21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state of Virginia will honor all women who have served in the armed forces during Virginia Women Veterans Week March 15-21, 2020. For a list of events, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
There will be a Virginia Women Veterans Recognition and Pinning Ceremony on Monday, March 16 at 11 a.m., in the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond.
This is the third consecutive year that the state will devote a week to honor the service of the more than 107,000 women veterans who call Virginia home – the highest percentage of women veterans of any state in America.
Virginia Women Veterans Week coincides with the month-long celebration in March of Women’s History Month, designated by Congress and the Virginia General Assembly as a time to honor and celebrate the vital role of women in American and Virginia history.
“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS). “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. There is much work to still be done but here in Virginia, we are on the right track.”
“We are especially pleased that DVS is partnering with state agencies such as the Virginia Employment Commission, veterans, and partners across the state to host a variety of Virginia Women Veterans Week activities and events such as our kickoff,” said Beverly VanTull, DVS Women Veterans Program Manager and also a U.S. Army veteran. “I would also like to extend an invitation for women veterans to attend the annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit to be held in Richmond on June 17 and 18 this year.”
VanTull noted that DVS invites all women veterans to stop by their local DVS office to receive a free “Virginia Women Veterans Lead the Way” lapel pin.
Additional information about the Virginia Women Veterans Summit and other special events commemorating 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Week may be found online.
