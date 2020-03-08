VDH to provide updates on two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be holding a press conference with Virginia’s state and local public health leaders on two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia.
A Marine Base Corps Quantico resident who is at Fort Belvoir was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
VDH will also announce a second positive case. The second individual is a resident of the City of Fairfax, in their 80s, who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients.
The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28 and was eventually hospitalized on March 5. The patient remains in stable condition.
Health officials will provide more information on these case investigations and what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginian residents.
The press conference will take place Sunday, March 8, at 1:00 p.m.
The conference will be held at Stacy C. Sherwood Center, located at 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, Va.
