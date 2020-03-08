16th Annual Youth Peace Summit is calling all Richmond youth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Youth Peace Summit, which will take place Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center.
The Youth Peace Summit is organized by the Richmond Peace Education Center as a part of the Richmond Youth Peace Project program intended for teenagers, in collaboration with Youth Violence Prevention Week.
The event is open to all Central Virginia youth ages 10-19, free of charge! Lunch will be provided. Participants can earn 4 hours of community service credit by attending. Teens can register online here.
The Summit will open with a panel of local artists and organizers responding to them of “Creative Responses to Community Conflict”.
Following the opening session, participants will be able to select from a variety of workshops that will help provide youth with tools to respond to and overcome community conflict and experiences with violence. Interactive 60-minute workshops will be offered for both the morning and afternoon.
Workshops will also include skill-building, like conflict resolution, advocacy and activism and job interview skills.
Other workshops offer self-care, mindfulness, positive relationship-building, eating well and self-expression through art and culture, including visual arts, spoken word poetry and dance.
Many of these workshops are youth-led! All Richmond-area youth are invited to join for an exciting day of social justice fun!
The Summit also includes a midday performance by talented local young musicians, dancers, and poets.
Registration is required for participation. Groups are welcome! If you have any questions or concerns about registering or bringing a group please contact us at youth@rpec.org
If you are not ages 10-19 and would like to support this event you can also register to volunteer through the online website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.