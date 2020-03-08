16th Annual Youth Peace Summit is calling all Richmond youth

16th Annual Youth Peace Summit is calling all Richmond youth
Registration is now open for the Richmond Youth Peace Summit, Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center located at 4901 Old Brook Road Richmond, VA 23227. (Source: Richmond Peace Edu Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 8, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 12:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Youth Peace Summit, which will take place Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center.

The Youth Peace Summit is organized by the Richmond Peace Education Center as a part of the Richmond Youth Peace Project program intended for teenagers, in collaboration with Youth Violence Prevention Week.

The event is open to all Central Virginia youth ages 10-19, free of charge! Lunch will be provided. Participants can earn 4 hours of community service credit by attending. Teens can register online here.

The Summit will open with a panel of local artists and organizers responding to them of “Creative Responses to Community Conflict”.

Following the opening session, participants will be able to select from a variety of workshops that will help provide youth with tools to respond to and overcome community conflict and experiences with violence. Interactive 60-minute workshops will be offered for both the morning and afternoon.

Workshops will also include skill-building, like conflict resolution, advocacy and activism and job interview skills.

Other workshops offer self-care, mindfulness, positive relationship-building, eating well and self-expression through art and culture, including visual arts, spoken word poetry and dance.

Many of these workshops are youth-led! All Richmond-area youth are invited to join for an exciting day of social justice fun!

The Summit also includes a midday performance by talented local young musicians, dancers, and poets.

Registration is required for participation. Groups are welcome! If you have any questions or concerns about registering or bringing a group please contact us at youth@rpec.org

If you are not ages 10-19 and would like to support this event you can also register to volunteer through the online website.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.