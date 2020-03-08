The Robins Nature Center at Maymont to reopen in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Robins Nature Center at Maymont will plan to reopen in the beginning of July.
Guests will be able to dive into an immersive new James River experience at The Robins Nature Center when it reopens to the public on Thursdays through Sundays beginning on July 2.
Guests will be the first to explore the new River Reach, a 34-foot-tall active sculpture, interactive animation, digital touch pools, characterized by the wonders of the river and much more.
Tickets must be purchased online and are available in 45-minute time slots with limited capacity for entry.
Admission for adults and youth ages 13 or more are $8.
For children ages 3-12 and seniors ages 65 or more, tickets are $6.
Admission is free for children ages 2 and under.
To read through safety precautions, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.