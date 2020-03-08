The Robins Nature Center at Maymont to reopen April 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Robins Nature Center at Maymont is planning to reopen on April 5.
An immersive new James River experience will make a big splash with guests at The Robins Nature Center when it reopens to the public on Sunday, April 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The attraction has been closed since November 1 to complete renovations and enhancements, the first major improvements since it originally opened in 1999.
Themed “Run of the River,” the $2.3 million project will highlight the remarkable ecology of the James River located along Maymont’s southern border in Richmond, and it also will emphasize the natural history of the area and environmental stewardship opportunities for the community.
“The new James River experience at The Robins Nature Center is filled with innovative and imaginative activities for young guests and visitors of all ages,” said Parke Richeson, Maymont Executive Director. “It’s a celebration of Richmond’s iconic waterway and the place it holds in our hearts for recreation, appreciation and delight. I’m excited to welcome the community to explore the river’s diverse natural wonders through fascinating digital technologies and engaging fun.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.