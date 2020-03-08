Richmond Police find a man shot to death on Creighton Rd.

Creighton Rd. Deadly Shooting
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated March 8 at 9:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Creighton Court.

Officers say they were called to the 2200 block of Creighton Road for shooting around 11:55 p.m, Saturday night.

RPD states this is where they found a man dead.

We are currently working to learn more information about this shooting and suspect information.

If you know anything about this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

