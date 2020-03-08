Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE
With much work unfinished, Virginia lawmakers extend session
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's 2020 legislative session blew past its scheduled close Saturday with plenty of business left unfinished. The legislature is led by Democrats for the first time in more than two decades. It adjourned late Saturday and agreed to return Sunday to finish working on legislation and a two-year $135 billion state spending plan. Last-minute clashes on the budget and on other major policy items, including legalizing casinos, led to a bipartisan agreement to extend the session. The new Democratic majority has already sent Gov. Ralph Northam several high-profile pieces of legislation that would refashion the Old Dominion as the South's most liberal state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATION'S CAPITAL
Officials confirm first coronavirus case in nation's capital
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in Washington, D.C., say a man in his 50s has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first presumptively confirmed case in the nation’s capital. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Saturday that the man started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 in late February and was hospitalized Thursday. She said another man, from Nigeria, who had passed through Washington has also tested positive for the virus in Maryland. President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the first Washington case and an attendee of a recent political conference where Trump himself had spoken also tested positive for the virus.
AP-ELECTION 2020-SUBURBAN SURGE
Suburbanites are voting and that's good news for Joe Biden
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Nearly two years ago, suburbanites helped drive a Democratic political surge. Today, there are clear signs that these suburban voters are still engaged and are primed to vote Democratic again. Turnout in the Democratic presidential primary has been strong across suburban counties, from Northern Virginia to Minnesota and Southern California, That's been particularly good news for Joe Biden. The former vice president is running as a moderate, consensus candidate. And this past week he soared to the top of the Democratic field, showing strength in places such as Fairfax County, Virginia., and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.
KATHERINE JOHNSON-MEMORIAL SERVICE
Hundreds attend service for NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three black astronauts have joined hundreds of other mourners at a memorial service for pioneering African American mathematician and NASA researcher Katherine Johnson. More than 700 people turned out for Saturday's memorial service at the Hampton University Convocation Center. Johnson calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions. She was later portrayed in the 2016 film "Hidden Figures," about pioneering black female aerospace workers. Johnson died Feb. 24 at the age of 101. Johnson was remembered not just as a pioneering researcher, but as a faithful church leader and family matriarch.
FATAL BOATING ACCIDENT-SETTLEMENT
State to pay $900K settlement in fatal boating investigation
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials have agreed to pay $900,000 to the family of a Virginia man who was charged but later cleared in a fatal boating accident. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the settlement between the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Drew Hall of Martinsville was made final last month. The agreement came almost a year after a Pittsylvania County judge threw out Hall's conviction on a misdemeanor charge of improper boating because game department officers had withheld evidence that suggested a jet ski driver involved in the accident may have been at fault.
HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICIAL-ABUSE CHARGES
Local human rights official convicted of child abuse
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A member of a local human rights commission in Virginia has been convicted of physically abusing two of his children just months after being charged with trying to run down their mother with his car. Forty-year-old Rajeeb Islam received a suspended six-month sentence Friday for each account of assault and battery. He was also ordered to continue receiving counseling. Islam is a member and former chairman of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission. He is also a former Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services captain.
VIRGINIA REDISTRICTING
Virginia lawmakers approve redistricting measure
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers approved a proposed change to the state's constitution that supporters said will curb political gerrymandering. The move came Friday despite fierce opposition from some Democrats who said the measure was too partisan and harmful to African Americans.The state House narrowly voted to approve the proposed constitutional amendment that would task a bipartisan commission made up of lawmakers and citizens with drawing new congressional and legislative maps every ten years. The measure now heads to voters for a final decision later this year. Virginia Democrats have been in a national spotlight on redistricting reform after taking full control of the statehouse this year.
PARK POLICE SHOOTING
Judge orders feds to turn over file in Park Police shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate has blasted the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the death of a Virginia man shot by U.S. Park Police. The files are sought by the family of Bijan Ghaisar. He died in 2017 after being shot by officers at the conclusion of a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Parkway. Ghaisar's family is suing the government and the officers who shot Ghaisar in federal court in Alexandria. At a hearing Friday, the magistrate ordered the government to turn over the entire file by next Friday. Government lawyers said they've been delayed because the material is sensitive and voluminous.