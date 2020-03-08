James River Rotary to host their annual Human Trafficking Symposium

James River Rotary is hosting their annual Human Trafficking Symposium on April 14, at the John Tyler Campus in Midlothian. (Source: Public Human Trafficking Symposium Open April 14th)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 8, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 5:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - James River Rotary will be hosting its annual Human Trafficking Symposium on April 14, at the John Tyler Campus in Midlothian.

This is a free and educational event that is open to the public.

State attorneys, local law enforcement from Chesterfield and Henrico County along with local non-profits who help families and victims of human trafficking will be providing information and resources free to the public on this important community topic.

This symposium will tackle a few topics like:

  • What is human trafficking? Debunking the myths.
  • What are we seeing in the greater Richmond region today?
  • What are we currently doing?
  • What are the gaps in service?

There will also be a keynote speaker, Stacey Davenport- Chesterfield Commonwealth Attorney.

