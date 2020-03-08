James River Rotary to host their annual Human Trafficking Symposium

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - James River Rotary will be hosting its annual Human Trafficking Symposium on April 14, at the John Tyler Campus in Midlothian.
This is a free and educational event that is open to the public.
State attorneys, local law enforcement from Chesterfield and Henrico County along with local non-profits who help families and victims of human trafficking will be providing information and resources free to the public on this important community topic.
This symposium will tackle a few topics like:
- What is human trafficking? Debunking the myths.
- What are we seeing in the greater Richmond region today?
- What are we currently doing?
- What are the gaps in service?
There will also be a keynote speaker, Stacey Davenport- Chesterfield Commonwealth Attorney.
