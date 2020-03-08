Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead and beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54. The Cavaliers won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings. The result left the door open for No. 7 Florida State to claim the league title with a victory against Boston College. Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena. Jordan Nowora had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Enoch scored 11 for the Cardinals.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin had 27 points, and No. 3 Dayton rolled George Washington 76-51 to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory. The Flyers won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team and went unbeaten in Atlantic 10 Conference play. They ended the regular season undefeated at home and in true road games. Their only two losses were at neutral sites. Jamison Battle led George Washington with 16 points and seven rebounds.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Yeshiva University beat Penn State Harrisburg 102-83 on Saturday to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in the history of the Jewish Orthodox institution. The Maccabees, named after the ancient Jewish rebel warriors, won their 29th straight game in a record-breaking season that began amid concerns over a rise in anti-Semitism and has now been engulfed by the new coronavirus.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Diamond Miller scored 15 points and classmate Ashley Owusu added 14 to help No. 6 Maryland beat 20th-ranked Indiana 66-51 on Saturday night in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. combined to score 29 points, and top-seeded Maryland played withering defense Saturday night in a 66-51 rout of No. 4 seed Indiana in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.