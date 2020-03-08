Elon faces William & Mary in CAA quarters

STEPPING UP: William & Mary's Nathan Knight has averaged 20.6 points and 10.5 rebounds while Andy Van Vliet has put up 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Phoenix, Marcus Sheffield II has averaged 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while Hunter McIntosh has put up 11.5 points.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Sheffield has connected on 40.5 percent of the 163 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He's also made 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.