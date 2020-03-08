The CCPL is inviting vendors to submit applications for Chesterfield Maker Expo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Public Library (CCPL) is now accepting applications for makers interested in participating in the Chesterfield Maker Expo.
The annual event will take place on Saturday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m., at 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd, Chesterfield, 23832.
Applications for the Chesterfield Maker Expo are due by Monday, April 10.
Last year, a variety of makers demonstrated or led activities. The popular event attracted 25 vendors and an estimated 1,000 participants. For more information visit the website or call (804) 751-CCPL.
