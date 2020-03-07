Virginia State Police investigating a crash in Louisa

LOUISA CO., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is currently investigating a crash that happened in Louisa County.
On Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m., VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash eastbound I-64 at mile marker 143.
VSP found that a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling eastbound I-64 in the left lane when it veered off-road left, striking several trees, and overturning.
The adult male driver and adult female passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The male was transported by ambulance to the hospital for serious injuries. The female was transported to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.
Louisa County Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene of the crash and the crash remains under investigation.
