RCC hiring event open to local job seekers

WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Career Works is holding a Hiring Event on March 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rappahannock Community College (RCC) - Warsaw campus.
The event will present approximately 25 employers and a variety of careers available in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula region.
Career advisors will be on-site, so attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes for review. Job seekers must verify their registration on the Virginia Workforce Connection website.
RCC has been named a “Great College to Work For” by the Chronicle of Higher Education since 2015. The RCC celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020.
