New tour uncovers hidden history of women in the Wickham House

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A one-of-a-kind experience in the historic Wickham House will soon be available to Valentine visitors on the new guided tour Women in the Wickham House.
Pulling from original research and new discoveries about the fascinating women who inhabited, worked in or with the home, the Valentine will begin offering this tour on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m., kicking off Women’s History Month.
Visitors will discuss the lives of the house’s 19th-century free and enslaved women, as well as the work of 20th-century women to interpret the house as a historic structure. The tour will explore women’s roles as mothers, daughters, enslaved laborers and, later, as the early directors of the Valentine Museum.
The 45-minute Women in the Wickham House tour will be offered regularly at 2 p.m. on Fridays and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The tour is included in the price of admission and advanced tickets will not be required.
