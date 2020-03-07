Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate has blasted the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the death of a Virginia man shot by U.S. Park Police. The files are sought by the family of Bijan Ghaisar. He died in 2017 after being shot by officers at the conclusion of a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Parkway. Ghaisar's family is suing the government and the officers who shot Ghaisar in federal court in Alexandria. At a hearing Friday, the magistrate ordered the government to turn over the entire file by next Friday. Government lawyers said they've been delayed because the material is sensitive and voluminous.