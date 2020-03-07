Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA REDISTRICTING
Virginia lawmakers approve redistricting measure
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers approved a proposed change to the state's constitution that supporters said will curb political gerrymandering. The move came Friday despite fierce opposition from some Democrats who said the measure was too partisan and harmful to African Americans.The state House narrowly voted to approve the proposed constitutional amendment that would task a bipartisan commission made up of lawmakers and citizens with drawing new congressional and legislative maps every ten years. The measure now heads to voters for a final decision later this year. Virginia Democrats have been in a national spotlight on redistricting reform after taking full control of the statehouse this year.
PARK POLICE SHOOTING
Judge orders feds to turn over file in Park Police shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate has blasted the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the death of a Virginia man shot by U.S. Park Police. The files are sought by the family of Bijan Ghaisar. He died in 2017 after being shot by officers at the conclusion of a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Parkway. Ghaisar's family is suing the government and the officers who shot Ghaisar in federal court in Alexandria. At a hearing Friday, the magistrate ordered the government to turn over the entire file by next Friday. Government lawyers said they've been delayed because the material is sensitive and voluminous.
VIRGINIA-RENEWABLE ENERGY
Virginia lawmakers send 'historic' energy bill to governor
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have given final passage to a sweeping energy bill that would overhaul how the state's utilities generate electricity. Environmental groups and other renewable energy advocates said Friday that they considered passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act a historic step toward addressing climate change. The state Senate advanced the Virginia Clean Economy Act on a vote of 22-17, sending the bill to Gov. Ralph Northam a day after the House passed it. Critics of the measure raised concerns about its enormous price tag and whether state regulators have enough oversight of how that will impact customers' electric bills.
POLICE SHOOTING-SUSPECT DIES
Man dies after being shot by police officer during stabbing
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man wanted by authorities was shot and killed by an officer as he stabbed a woman multiple times. Henrico County Police say in a news release on Friday that officers responded to a home on Thursday night to assist Richmond police in serving a warrant in connection with a carjacking last month. Officers found the suspect, who fled into a home, but when the officers went inside, they found him stabbing a woman with a knife. A Henrico County officer shot the man, who died at a hospital. Authorities say the woman is in critical but stable condition.
TRUMP-MEDAL OF FREEDOM
Trump to honor retired pro golfers with Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is honoring a pair of retired pro golfers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It's the highest honor the president can give to a civilian. The White House says Annika Sörenstam and Gary Player will receive the honors during a White House ceremony on March 23. Both are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Both also joined Trump for a round of golf on his private club in northern Virginia last fall. Trump awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods last year after Woods claimed his fifth Masters title.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-POP-UP-STORE
Washington, DC, gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's capital has pop up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies. As local stores sell out of face masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, saw an opportunity and jumped on it. Inside her storefront, she displays different face mask models and hand sanitizer bottles alongside information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patrom says her goal isn't to get rich. Rather, she says she's providing a community service and offers discounts to those in need and to senior citizens.
CNS-FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Lawmakers OK bill to get excess food to eligible students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly passed a bill that will allow Virginia schools to distribute excess food to eligible students, in an effort to provide another meal to students. The bill introduced by Prince William Democratic Del. Danica Roem allows school districts to create a program to distribute excess food to students eligible for the School Breakfast Program or National School Lunch Program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Roem said many districts are already under pressure to make sure all the prepared food is served to students, but there are leftovers.
CNS-LOW-INCOME SOLAR
Lawmakers OK bill to bring solar to low-income communities
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's General Assembly has passed a bill that aims to increase access to renewable energy for lower-income communities. House Bill 573, introduced by Fairfax Del. Mark Keam amends an existing solar development pilot program that requires utility companies to invest in renewable energy. Keam’s bill adds the criteria of low-income communities to the current law. The pilot program allows utility companies like Richmond-based Dominion Energy to supply residential and commercial customers with solar power from independent solar farms throughout the state. Keam’s bill mandates that utility companies have to ensure some of these farms are within a low-income community.