John Tyler Community College to Hold Two Career Fairs in March

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Anyone who may be seeking a job is invited to John Tyler Community College on March 31, for two career fairs.
From 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., the college will host a Business, IT, Government and Non-Profit Career Fair, and from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m., the college will host employers for an Advanced Manufacturing and Skilled Trades Career Fair.
Both career fairs will take place in the Nicholas Center at the college’s Chester Campus, located at 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway. The events are open to the public, and admission is free.
A full list of employers participating in the career fairs will be posted after March 10, at www.jtcc.edu/about/news/11024 for the Business, IT, Government and Non-Profit Career Fair and at www.jtcc.edu/about/news/11025 for the Advanced Manufacturing and Skilled Trades Career Fair.
Questions about the career fairs may be directed to Ashley Pinney, career and internship coordinator at the college, at apinney@jtcc.edu or 804-706-5166.
John Tyler Community College offers more than 75 majors that provide pathways to careers in high-demand fields; transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities; and industry credentials and licensures.
The college has campuses in Chester and Midlothian, online classes, and off-campus classrooms served more than 14,000 students during the 2018-19 academic year.
It has also assisted more than 7,000 learners through its workforce development division, Community College Workforce Alliance, a partnership between Tyler and Reynolds community colleges.
