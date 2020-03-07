Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Division III men's basketball NCAA Tournament game at Johns Hopkins University is believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus. Yeshiva University beat Worcester Polytechnic Institute in an empty gym occupied only by players, referees, employees and media members. The university says it was “prudent" to take this step after Maryland's recently confirmed COVID-19 cases and CDC guidelines for large gatherings. An NCAA advisory panel says it is not recommending games be canceled or held without fans. The campus gym was heavily disinfected Thursday night and between games Friday and there were police officers outside and signs on doors reading, “No spectators.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held off the Atlanta Hawks 118-112 on Friday night. Beal was 13 of 21 from the field, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range. The Wizards were 15 of 31 on 3s. Davis Bertans added 17 points, and Jerome Robinson had 14 for Washington. The Wizards began the night 4 1/2 games behind Orlando for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Rookie Cam Reddish scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for Atlanta. Hawks scoring leader Trae Young sat out because of flu-like symptoms.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Mikesell's 3-point shooting and Stephanie Jones' inside presence gave No. 6 Maryland the perfect combination to pull away from Purdue 74-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Mikesell made six 3s and scored 22 points. Jones finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Big Ten regular-season co-champs advanced to the tourney semifinals for the sixth straight year. Dominique Oden and Karissa McLaughlin each had 15 points for Purdue. The Boilermakers have lost seven of 10 and must now wait 10 days to see if they'll make the NCAA Tournament. Maryland swung the game after Mikesell's 3 to close the third quarter spurred a 12-0 run.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk has found a home with the Washington Capitals after a whirlwind journey. The 36-year-old Russian went from Olympic gold medal-winner and tournament MVP in South Korea to a disappointment in Los Angeles and a revelation in Montreal over the past two years. A trade to Washington to play with good friend Alex Ovechkin and other countrymen is the latest stop. Kovalchuk is fitting right in as one of the guys on the Capitals as he pursues the Stanley Cup.