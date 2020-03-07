Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Division III men's basketball NCAA Tournament game at Johns Hopkins University is believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus. Yeshiva University beat Worcester Polytechnic Institute in an empty gym occupied only by players, referees, employees and media members. The university says it was “prudent" to take this step after Maryland's recently confirmed COVID-19 cases and CDC guidelines for large gatherings. An NCAA advisory panel says it is not recommending games be canceled or held without fans. The campus gym was heavily disinfected Thursday night and between games Friday and there were police officers outside and signs on doors reading, “No spectators.”