Henrico County Public Schools to hold job fair

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be holding a job fair on March 12. The job fair will be held at the Henrico Training Center at 7701 E. Parham Road.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at www.henricoschools.us/careers.
HCPS are seeking:
- Full-time teachers in key subject areas such as Spanish, math, technology, exceptional education, and career and technical education.
- Bus drivers.
- School nutrition workers.
- Full-time and temporary instructional assistants.
- Substitute teachers.
If you’re interested in driving a bus but don’t have driving experience, qualified bus driver candidates will be paid as they train.
Henrico County Public Schools job fair:
When: March 12 from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Where: Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road, Henrico, Va. 23228
Any questions? Contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.
Applicants without computer access or that are having trouble with the online application may contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.
The department office at 3820 Nine Mile Road in Henrico, will also have computers to access if needed.
