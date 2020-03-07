Digital Dialogue: A Conversation about the Crown Act

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, March 4, Virginia became latest state to ban hair discrimination.
SB50 was a bill filed to amend part of the Virginia Human Rights Act:
“The terms “because of race” or “on the basis of race” or terms of similar import when used in reference to discrimination in the Code and acts of the General Assembly include because of or on the basis of traits historically associated with race, including hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.”
SB50, also known as the CROWN Act, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, adds to a growing movement for more acceptance and celebration of all hair types and textures.
The CROWN Act stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.
On Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m., NBC 12′s Jasmine Turner will host 'A Conversation about the Crown Act."
Viewers will get a chance to learn from:
- Lenise Robinson, owner of Parlour in Carytown. Lenise is a graduate of Empire Beauty School and has been a professional hairstylist for 12 years, specializing in textured hair.
- George Monroe, owner of George West End Barbershop and Salon Suites.
- Audrey Hinds, author of Hair with Flair, a fun story about a young girl named Samantha who’s hosting her very first art show. But in her excitement, she forgot one important detail - her hair! She finds herself completely distracted as she tries to tame her hair only to realize it is unique. Hinds’ goal is to spark a confidence movement that encourages youth to embrace and celebrate themselves just as they are.
- Delegate Delores McQuinn, represents the 70th district, made up of parts of Chesterfield and Henrico Counties and the city of Richmond. She is the chief patron of HB 1514, which is identical to SB 50, which was signed by Governor Northam on March 4th, 2020.
You can watch ‘A Conversation about the Crown Act’ on the NBC 12 Facebook page, the news app, Roku and Amazon Fire.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.