Churches handling Coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here in the Commonwealth, there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus. But as many residents engage in their usual weekend activities, how can one be sure you’re keeping the virus away?
Churches across the Commonwealth are making adjustments as many gather for services this weekend.
“One of the important parts of Christian worship, of course, is being together as a family each week, so people want to be here to celebrate our community and also to worship god, so it’s important for them to come here and be safe," said Father John McCard, St. James’s Episcopal Church.
But with 500 churchgoers passing through the doors of St. James’s Episcopal Church in Richmond each week, the Coronavirus is raising some questions.
“I knew many of our churchgoers who are older would be concerned about the possibility of catching the virus, even though the chances of that might be small," said Father John.
That’s why Father John McCard says they’re making some adjustments; first, they’re adding hand sanitizer stations at each entrance. And then there’s Communion; when churchgoers receive wine and bread.
“We felt it was important to remind people that they can just take the wafer to receive the fullness of the sacrament and pass on the cup of wine, which of course sipping from the cup is one that causes folks the most concern," he said.
During Communion is when churchgoers exchange peace, and also when many shake hands or hug.
“I reminded people that they could flash peace signs or do some elbow bumps," he said.
If you are not feeling well, Father John says to stay home! St. James, along with many other churches will be streaming services live. We here at NBC12 will also have services on air at 11 a.m.
