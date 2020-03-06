Synalloy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $893,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $3 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $305.2 million.
Synalloy expects full-year revenue in the range of $295 million to $310 million.
Synalloy shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.
