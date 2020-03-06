State of Alabama carries out execution of Nathaniel Woods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama has carried out the execution of Nathaniel Woods for his role in the 2004 killings of three Birmingham Police officers; Harley A. Chisholm III, Carlos Owen and Charles Bennett.
“This is not a decision that I take lightly, but I firmly believe in the rule of law and that justice must be served. My thoughts and most sincere prayers are for the families of Officers Chisholm, Owen and Bennett. May the God of all comfort be with these families as they continue to find peace and heal from this terrible crime,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a statement.
Woods was executed at 8:38 Thursday night. He was pronounced dead at 9:01. Woods death comes after an outcry from family, community leaders and celebrities for a stay of execution.
The US Supreme Court granted a temporary stay around 5:30 p.m. But the stay was later lifted around 8 p.m. meaning Alabama Department of Corrections officials were clear to carry out the Woods’ execution.
Woods was convicted for the June 2004 murders of three Birmingham police officers. But a co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, says he is the one who fired the gun that claimed the officers' lives.
Both men were ultimately sentenced to death, but Spencer, the sole gunman, does not have an execution date set.
Woods was initially set to die by lethal injection Thursday night at 6:00.
