Stafford Sheriff’s Office K9 ‘Havoc’ retires
K9 Havoc joined the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Oct. 2013. (Source: Stafford Sheriff's Office)
March 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:45 PM

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - After serving the citizens of Stafford County for many years, K9 Havoc will be retiring from the force.

K9 Havoc joined the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Oct. 2013.

“Alongside his handler, Deputy Truslow, he conducted hundreds of explosives sweeps, tracked down several violent felons, and located key evidence,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

K9 Havoc also participated in hundreds of demonstrations to educate the public on the role K9s play in law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said K9 Havoc will be living with his family in retirement.

