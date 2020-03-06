Singing Richmond police officer goes viral

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has gone viral by singing a soulful rendition of “The Best of Me.”
Officer Mervin Mayo’s video has been viewed more than 570,000 times with more than 22,000 shares.
“I’ve always been inspired by this song, but for some reason, I couldn’t get it out of my head. So I had to get to a piano immediately to minister to myself,” he said. “Know that, no matter what you are going through, there is a higher power that looks beyond your faults and see your needs.”
Mayo has been with the Richmond Police Department since 2005 and serves as a school resource officer at the Richmond Alternative School.
He also participates in Richmond’s Police Athletic League (PAL) program as a referee and mentor and is an active singer at RPD and PAL events.
“I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime. I had just gotten off work and stopped by the church, where I am a minister of music, on the way home to do Praise and Worship for myself. I have to minister to myself before I can minister to someone else.”
