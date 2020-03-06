Singing Richmond police officer goes viral

WATCH: This video of Officer Mayo singing his rendition of "The Best of Me" is being viewed and shared quite a bit! So we wanted to give you a little background on him and his message. "I’ve always been inspired by this song, but for some reason, I couldn’t get it out of my head. So I had to get to a piano immediately to minister to myself," he said. "Know that, no matter what you are going through, there is a higher power that looks beyond your faults and see your needs." Officer Mayo has been with the Richmond Police Department since 2005 and now serves as a school resource officer in our Community, Youth and Intervention Services (CYIS) Unit. He is assigned to the Richmond Alternative School. Officer Mayo also participates in our Police Athletic League (PAL) program as a referee and mentor. He is an active singer at RPD and PAL events. "I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime. I had just gotten off work and stopped by the church, where I am a minister of music, on the way home to do Praise and Worship for myself. I have to minister to myself before I can minister to someone else." We hope this video resonates with you as it has with so many others already!