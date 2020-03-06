Police: Officer fires weapon after seeing man attack woman

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a Henrico officer fired his weapon after seeing a man attack a woman on Thursday night.
Henrico and Richmond police were called to the 2300 block of Strangford Court for an outstanding warrant for a man.
At the scene, police saw the man actively attacking a woman.
“The adult male was attacking the adult female when the officer discharged his weapon,” police said.
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The officer was not injured.
NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene working to learn more.
