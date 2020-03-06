One dead in crash near Seven Pines Elementary School

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead after a crash near Seven Pines Elementary School in Henrico.
According to Henrico Police’s Twitter account, the crash occurred along the 300 block of Beulah Road near the entrance to Seven Pines Elementary School.
Henrico police confirm one man is dead.
The normal drop-off for children has been detoured to Huntsman Road and school resource officers are on-site assisting with traffic.
All school functions are operating on a normal schedule.
Beulah Road remains closed and drivers should seek an alternate route.
