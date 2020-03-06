Police identify man killed in Henrico officer-involved shooting

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in this traumatic event. This incident underscores the difficult decisions law enforcement officers are faced with on a daily basis. Sworn to serve and protect, our officers are trained to use deadly force as an absolute last resort. However, initial details in this incident suggest the actions of the officers saved the life of the female victim being violently attacked – had they not acted more swiftly, more lives may have been tragically lost. I continue to have complete faith in the men and women sworn to protect our community and have every confidence in the teams tasked with objectively investigating this incident. Please be mindful we are in the very early stages of this investigation and will provide updates as we gather the facts.”