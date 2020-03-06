One dead after tractor-trailer fire in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer fire in Dinwiddie.
On March 6 at 3:58 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash northbound on I-85.
According to an investigation, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound in the left lane when it ran off the left side of the road, striking several trees and overturning on the passenger side.
The tractor-trailer caught on fire.
Police say the driver of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
