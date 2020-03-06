News to Know for March 6: Tractor-trailer fire; Henrico officer-involved shooting; Hanover teen found; Gas taxes raised; Head shaving for cancer; Showers, wind today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Showers and becoming windy Friday then plenty of sunshine this weekend.
Mainly cloudy and becoming windy with rain likely, especially during the morning and east of 95.
Light scattered showers likely mid to late afternoon for much of central Virginia.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph.
No injuries are reported after a house fire in Richmond’s east end.
Fire crews arrived at the home in the 1800 block of Mechanicsville Tpke. just before midnight Thursday and found fire and smoke coming from the home.
Officials say the home was reportedly vacant.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One person is dead after a tractor-trailer fire in Dinwiddie.
According to an investigation, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound in the left lane when it ran off the left side of the road, striking several trees and overturning on the passenger side. The tractor-trailer caught on fire.
Police say the driver of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police said a Henrico officer fired his weapon after seeing a man attack a woman on Thursday night.
Sources say the man an officer shot was stabbing a woman when police showed up at the scene.
The officer was not injured.
Police said the officer will likely be placed on administrative leave per protocol.
Two more people in Washington state have died from the coronavirus, making the death toll in the U.S 14.
According to officials, another 59 people have tested positive in Washington state as well.
Maryland’s governor declared a state of emergency after three people tested positive for the coronavirus.
A missing 17-year-old who was last seen on March 4 has been found.
Matthew Jose Carter, 17, was last seen in Mechanicsville in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Lee-Davis Road.
Hanover’s sheriff announced on Twitter that Carter has been found thanks to tips.
Virginia lawmakers have announced an agreement on transportation funding proposal that will double the gas tax in some parts of the state.
Lawmakers said Thursday that the House and Senate had agreed to increase the statewide gas tax by 5 cents a gallon for the next two years and then index future increases to inflation.
Lawmakers also approved a separate bill to increase the state sales tax rate in the Richmond area, the proceeds of which would go towards transportation projects.
Residents and staff from a retirement community will be shaving their heads to raise awareness and support for pediatric cancer.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer research.
The event will start at 2 p.m. at the Lakewood Retirement Community Clubhouse Auditorium located on Lauderdale Drive.
Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope - Martin Luther King Jr.
