NBC12 Viewpoint: Welcome to Richmond, Alpha Kappa Alpha!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When someone says the letters AKA, there is only one organization that they are referring to and that’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated!
Downtown Richmond will soon be adorned with the sorority’s signature colors of pink and green.
The Mid-Atlantic Region, affectionately known as “The Marvelous Mid-Atlantic Region” and comprised of members from North Carolina and Virginia, will hold its 67th Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference right here in Richmond, March 12-15.
The region, with more than 8,000 members works to carry on the mission and vision of its founders through sisterhood and service. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® was founded by nine visionary African-American women at Howard University in 1908.
For more than 112 years, the sorority has fulfilled its mission to be of “Service to All Mankind” through sisterhood, scholarship, and service.
These fraternities and sororities continue to provide community programs that improve the quality of life for thousands of people worldwide.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority continues to be a catalyst for change on issues that affect: education, women’s health, and economic mobility, while promoting sisterly bonds among its members.
The Richmond region welcomes Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President Dr. Glenda Glover, Regional Director Jennifer King Congleton and the more than 5,000 attendees. The conference theme this year is “Pearls on the James: Reflecting Excellence.”
Ladies: Welcome to Richmond!
