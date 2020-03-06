Monacan grad Walker named AAC Player of the Year

STORRS, CT (WWBT) - Many who saw Megan Walker play high school basketball at Monacan knew she was bound for big things at the next level. Since arriving at Connecticut, she’s improved each season, and now she’s viewed as the best in her conference.
Walker was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year on Friday. The junior forward averages 19.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, and has posted nine double-doubles this season. She’s also scored 20 or more points on 14 occasions. In addition, Walker was also unanimously selected to the all-conference first team.
The former Chiefs’ star has led UConn, which boasts one of the best women’s basketball programs in the nation, to a 26-3 record and the Huskies will be the top seed in the AAC Tournament next week. UConn has made 13 consecutive Final Fours and has won the AAC every year since the league’s creation in 2013 (the Huskies will re-join the Big East next season).
Walker earned plenty of accolades during her high school days at Monacan. She was Gatorade National Player of the Year for women’s basketball in 2017 and led the Chiefs to three consecutive state championships. Walker was also a McDonald’s All-American, three time state Player of the Year and scored more than 2,000 points during her high school career.
