Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-VIRGINIA-RENEWABLE-ENERGY
Sweeping renewable energy bill poised for final passage
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A sweeping energy bill intended to make Virginia a leader in the nation on addressing climate change cleared a key hurdle in the state House. The House passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act 51-45 on Thursday, moving it to the Senate for its expected final passage. Opponents of the measure have sounded the alarm on the enormous costs it would impose and the impact on captive ratepayers' bills. The measure would overhaul how utilities generate electricity, laying out a path toward zero carbon emissions by 2045. It paves the way for an enormous expansion of offshore wind generation, solar or onshore wind generation, and the use of battery storage technology.
ELECTION 2020-BLACK VOTERS
Black voters power Joe Biden's Super Tuesday success
DETROIT (AP) — Black voters propelled Joe Biden to huge victories in the South on Super Tuesday, giving his campaign a momentous boost and cementing his front-runner status in the race. According to AP VoteCast surveys across eight Super Tuesday states, black voters strongly aligned behind Biden over other candidates. In Alabama, where African American voters made up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate, roughly 7 in 10 supported the former vice president. That support held across ages and gender. Activists say Biden's success is a reminder that the path to victory in the Democratic contest runs straight through their communities.
AP-VA-VIRGINIA-NEW LAWS
Virginia lawmakers face tight deadlines on major issues
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are in a mad scramble finalize passage of several top priorities for the new Democratic majority. Lawmakers have only a few days left to pass legislation before this year's legislative session is set to end but are at an impasse on a number of high-profile bills, including legislation to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and a bill to require universal background checks on gun purchases. And legislators still need to pass a $135 billion two-year state budget while resolving key differences between competing versions of bills that would legalize casino gambling and undo the state’s existing ban on public sector collective bargaining.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-POP-UP-STORE
Washington, DC, gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's capital has pop up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies. As local stores sell out of face masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, saw an opportunity and jumped on it. Inside her storefront, she displays different face mask models and hand sanitizer bottles alongside information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patrom says her goal isn't to get rich. Rather, she says she's providing a community service and offers discounts to those in need and to senior citizens.
BC-VA-VIRGINIA SHOOTING-HUMAN RESOURCES
Virginia Beach may revamp HR department in wake of shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach may overhaul its human resources department after last year's mass shooting by a city employee. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the plan would eliminate what many perceive to be conflicts of interest when workers are disciplined. Currently, many human resources staff do not report directly to the HR director, but to heads of individual departments. The proposal follows a security firm's review of the May 31 shooting. It found that human resources matters are often handled by staff who lack expertise. Employees also felt they had little recourse to being unfairly disciplined. The city employee who killed 12 people reportedly felt that he was treated unfairly.
AP-VA-TRANSPORTATION FUNDING
Virginia set to raise gas taxes, keep safety inspections
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have announced an agreement on transportation funding proposal that will double the gas tax in some parts of the state. But lawmakers are rejecting Gov. Ralph Northam's request to do away annual vehicle safety inspections. Lawmakers said Thursday that the House and Senate had agreed to increase the statewide gas tax by 5 cents a gallon for the next two years and then index future increases to inflation. In addition, the state will expand to the rest of the state a regional gas tax of 7.6 cents a gallon that's currently in place in northern Virginia, the Interstate 81 corridor and the Hampton Roads.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND
Maryland governor reports first three cases of coronavirus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency after health officials confirmed the state's first three positive cases of coronavirus. In a statement released Thursday evening, Hogan said the cases were confirmed by the state's Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore. The governor said the patients contracted the virus while traveling overseas and are in good condition, but his statement didn't say where the three had traveled. At a news conference, Hogan said the patients are a married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s. They are currently in isolation in their homes in Montgomery County
MARS ROVER
Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's next Mars rover finally has a name: Perseverance. The six-wheeled robotic explorer will blast off to Mars in July and collect samples for eventual return to Earth. The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a Virginia seventh-grader, as part of a naming contest for U.S. schoolchildren. The U.S. space agency announced it Thursday at Alex's school in Burke, Virginia, and he got to read his winning essay live on NASA TV. Schoolchildren around the country submitted more than 28,000 essays last year. The rover is undergoing final preparations at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.