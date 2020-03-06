Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach may overhaul its human resources department after last year's mass shooting by a city employee. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the plan would eliminate what many perceive to be conflicts of interest when workers are disciplined. Currently, many human resources staff do not report directly to the HR director, but to heads of individual departments. The proposal follows a security firm's review of the May 31 shooting. It found that human resources matters are often handled by staff who lack expertise. Employees also felt they had little recourse to being unfairly disciplined. The city employee who killed 12 people reportedly felt that he was treated unfairly.