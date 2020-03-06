Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit over Confederate flag in Louisa Co.

Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit over Confederate flag in Louisa Co.
Giant Confederate flag as seen from Interstate 64 in Louisa County (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
March 5, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:10 PM

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A judge is denying a motion by Louisa County to dismiss a lawsuit in connection with a giant Confederate flag.

The 30-by-50 foot flag has flown high on private property in the county, and can be seen from Interstate 64.

Louisa County has argued that the 120-foot flag pole violates a zoning ordinance.

The Virginia Flaggers, who put up the pole and are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, claim the flag is a Civil War monument and that the ordinance does not apply.

The pro-Confederate group raised this particular flag back in March 2018 in response to Charlottesville City Council approving to move a statue of General Robert E. Lee out of a city park.

The lawsuit was filed back on August 17, 2018.

A hearing in Louisa Circuit Court is currently set for August 21.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.