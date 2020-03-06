‘He’s home’: Va. veteran buried nearly 80 years after attack on Pearl Harbor

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people gathered at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia to say goodbye to a man they never met.
Navy Fireman 1st Class Andrew J. Schmitz was killed at the age of 26 during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Schmitz was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
“The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which cause it to quickly capsize,” a press release said. “The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Schmitz.”
For decades Schmitz’s remains were unable to be identified and he was eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
However, in September of 2019, his remains were finally identified, nearly 80 years later.
“I’m just so glad they found his remains and brought them back and that we can have this memorial for him,” said Dale McClure, Schmitz’s niece.
On Friday Schmitz’s remains were driven from a funeral home in Richmond to Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia.
As the hearse arrived at the cemetery, community members lined the streets waving American flags welcoming Andrew home.
“It was emotional,” said Anne Schmitz, a great niece. “The honor guard was wonderful. It meant to much to our entire family to see individuals, we don’t even know names for, standing out on the side of the road, holding flags, just showing honor and respect. We just thank you very, very much for that.”
A service was held at the chapel with full military honors.
“Now I know what all the other families have been going through,” McClure said. “How proud they are when their person comes home.”
Schmitz was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
