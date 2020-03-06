Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Rangers’ record and capped the scoring spree 33 seconds into overtime in a wild 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals. Zibanejad is the second player in NHL history to score his fifth goal in OT and joined Detroit's Sergei Fedorov, who accomplished the feat in 1996 also against Washington. The Rangers center is also the first player with five goals in a game since Winnipeg's Patrik Laine did it in an 8-4 win over St. Louis on Nov. 24, 2018. Alex Ovechkin had two goals, including the tying score with 43 second remaining to force overtime.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk has found a home with the Washington Capitals after a whirlwind journey. The 36-year-old Russian went from Olympic gold medal-winner and tournament MVP in South Korea to a disappointment in Los Angeles and a revelation in Montreal over the past two years. A trade to Washington to play with good friend Alex Ovechkin and other countrymen is the latest stop. Kovalchuk is fitting right in as one of the guys on the Capitals as he pursues the Stanley Cup.
UNDATED (AP) — A hotel in a Baltimore suburb has canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men's basketball team over fears of novel coronavirus. Coach Elliot Steinmetz told The Associated Press the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Pikesville canceled the reservation Thursday, forcing the team to book rooms at a different hotel. A student at the Orthodox Jewish university has tested positive for the virus. Yeshiva is playing in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Late Thursday, Johns Hopkins announced the games would be played without fans in the stands because of coronavirus cases in Maryland.
BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy scored 19 points, Walter Whyte added 18 points and 10 rebounds as third-seeded Boston University beat No. 6 seed Navy 69-63 in a Patriot League quarterfinal. Jonas Harper added 11 points for BU. Cam Davis scored 13 points to lead Navy. Evan Wieck added 12 points and John Carter Jr. and Tyler Nelson had 10 apiece. The Terriers move on to host a seminfinal against No. 7 seed Bucknell (16-14). BU swept the season series against the Bison.