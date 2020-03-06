Chatham woman remembered as good mom, nurse following apparent murder-suicide

"For 18 years, she blessed CFMC with a level of commitment and passion to community health that can only be described as exemplary. Beginning as a staff nurse and later as Clinical Operations Manager, Tricia approached each day with a tenacity for the highest standard of quality care, but more than that: an innate desire to make the world a better a place for everyone. She gave tirelessly of herself to family, coworkers and patients, often going above and beyond to pass on the purest of Godly love.