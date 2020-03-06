Central Virginia VA facilities to begin screening amid coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia VA Health Care System and clinics will begin screening patients, visitors and employees, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting on March 9, the Central Virginia VA Health Care System will begin screening all visitors and employees at select entrances at certain entrances at the facilities.
All patients are also asked to arrive an hour early for their appointment due to expected delays for screening to help protect against any potential spread to veterans.
“Additionally, the valet service at our main entrance will cease operation to help mitigate any potential coronavirus transmissions among our Veteran population,” a release said.
Screening questions will be:
- Do you have a fever?
- Do you have a worsening cough or flu-like symptoms?
- Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days?
- Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?
