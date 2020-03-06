Central Virginia creates unified command to plan for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City and county leaders from all around Central Virginia are coming together to help guide preparations and the response if coronavirus comes to Virginia.
The City of Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Goochland counties and the Central Virginia Healthcare Coalition have activated the Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team.
“As a region, we are committed to working with our state and local partners to safeguard our residents and make sure we share the most current information available,” a release said.
Right now, Virginia has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the immediate health risk to Virginians is considered low.
Health officials said anyone is susceptible to COVID-19.
“It causes mild illness in most people, though it can cause severe illness in some, including older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes,” the release said.
Health experts say to do to the following to help slow the spread of illness:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Put your used tissue in a wastebasket, then wash your hands. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hand.
- Stay home if you feel sick.
- If you have a fever, stay home until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
- Avoid close contact with others and seek medical treatment if necessary.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
“While this situation is changing regularly, the region will continue to work together to ensure the safety and health of its citizens. Together, we can work to keep our region as safe and healthy as possible,” officials said.
