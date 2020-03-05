In whirlwind finish to a hectic session, many remaining issues will be resolved out of the public eye

As of early Wednesday, nearly 100 pieces of legislation had already been sent to conference committees. That’s General Assembly jargon for the small, ad hoc legislative panels designed to resolve lingering differences of opinion on bills that just need a final push. At this point in the session, the main question isn’t whether bills in conference live or die, but whether they’ll pass in the form favored by Senate Democrats, the form preferred by House Democrats or some combination of the two.