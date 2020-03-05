Virginia assisted living facility takes extra precautions for coronavirus

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Several Central Virginia localities created a unified command team to help prepare and potentially respond to the coronavirus if it comes to the area.
Right now, there are zero confirmed cases in the commonwealth. A total of 21 people have been tested, 18 tests are negative and three results are still pending. There is one case in Central Virginia and two cases to the east.
The Poet’s Walk Assisted Living Facility wants to make sure families keep their loved ones protected.
They have posted signs on the doors asking people who are sick to not visit. The facility also implemented sanitation stations for families to use while visiting. Employees at the facility spray, wipe down and clean the entire building several times a day.
“Staying ahead. Proactive. That’s how we like to do it here,” Executive Director Diana Marks said.
While there are no confirmed cases in Virginia, Marks says her team wants to make sure they take every precaution.
“The residents are very special to all of us here,” Director of Resident Care Karen Dufort said.
Poet’s Walk is a memory care facility, meaning all 70 residents suffer from Alzheimer’s or Dementia.
“If you’ve been out of the country, traveling or exposed to anything, just refrain from visiting just to protect the residents,” Marks said.
Employees are wiping any surface touched by residents.
“Residents hang on to handrails a lot and we want to make sure we clean them environmentally. Doorknobs and all the things we don’t think about every day in our home - we have to think about them in a place like an assisted living facility,” Dufort said.
“If they don’t take precautions then it’s going to be bad for them,” Ed Ronscovitz said.
Ronscovitz was a nurse for 18 years and his wife lives at the facility.
“I would want to make sure, I myself am not ill coming into a place like this. I certainly don’t want to spread anything to residents here who are more compromised,” Ronscovitz said.
